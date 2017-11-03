Israel Setting up ‘Dirty Tricks’ Unit  to Find, Spread Dirt on BDS Groups

ED Noor: Yawn. More of the same. It would be interesting to see if the Hebrew Israeli print version of this Haaretz article reads identically to this on-line piece which is, most certainly, aimed at its Western readers. How many of these monitoring groups does this paranoid tribe need to protect itself from the “existential threat” of BDS? Or of anything else for that matter? It seems every week another group pops up but things will never improve until Israeli behaviour changes greatly for the better, something that will, as we all know, never happen.