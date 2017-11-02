in Uncategorized 0 Words

‘You can’t go any lower’–Inside the West Wing Trump’s allies fear impending impeachment

The Ugly Truth

ed note–and if/when Trump ‘the ZY-nist’ is removed and replaced with Pence, and thus all the wars, chaos, murder, and mayhem that characterized the previous administrations whose executive officers truly WERE ‘owned by the Jews’, only then will all of you out there who added your own voices to the wall of screeching against Trump on the part of Judea, Inc finally ‘get it’, that this was our one slim chance at avoiding Armageddon, as imperfectly packaged as it may have been.

View original post 958 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s