Nigel Farage condemned over ‘Jewish lobby’ comment

The Ugly Truth

ed note–keep in mind that this fact–the overwhelming and disproportionate influence that this particular group of people enjoy over all others in the areas of politics and money is as much a fait accompli and a statement of fact as saying that water freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

And not only is it a fait accompli and a statement of fact, but something about which they themselves often brag. Nothing that Farage said is factually untrue at all, no more than were he to say that Scotland represents the northernmost region of the UK.