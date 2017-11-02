in Uncategorized 0 Words

Nigel Farage condemned over ‘Jewish lobby’ comment

The Ugly Truth

ed note–keep in mind that this fact–the overwhelming and disproportionate influence that this particular group of people enjoy over all others in the areas of politics and money is as much a fait accompli and a statement of fact as saying that water freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

And not only is it a fait accompli and a statement of fact, but something about which they themselves often brag. Nothing that Farage said is factually untrue at all, no more than were he to say that Scotland represents the northernmost region of the UK.

What this little ‘jrama’ demonstrates is the inherently dishonest and duplicitous manner in which organized Jewish interests carry themselves today. Like a crook who threatens the witnesses that the prosecutor has assembled against him, he knows he is guilty and in an atmosphere of full disclosure, free discovery, free inquiry, and free speech that he doesn’t…

View original post 529 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s