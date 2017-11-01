Why the JMSM is cooperating with Trump’s ‘Hurricane Harvey’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–for those in a quandary as to why the very same media owned lock, stock, and barrel by organized Jewish interests would suddenly cooperate in taking down Judaic sexual predators such as Weinstein, Toback, Ratner, Halperin, etc, the mystery is best explained in that scene from the Godfather II where Sen. Geary–who a few scenes before was an enemy of the Corleone family and used his power in ‘squeezing them’–suddenly finds himself in the middle of a family-orchestrated set-up where he wakes up next to the body body of a dead prostitute and thus the tables are turned. Likewise, those operating at the top of the Judaic food chain in Hollywood are guilty of a lot more than simply ‘harrassing’ women sexually. Hollywood–as described in Mike Piper’s seminal work ‘Final Judgment–is a nest of spies, murderers and gangsters working in Israel’s service and as such is a haven of…

View original post 47 more words