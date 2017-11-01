in Uncategorized 0 Words

UK – Jews have disproportionate influence over politics in the US – Nigel Farage

JTA – The former leader of a nationalist political party in Britain with close ties to President Donald Trump said that American Jews have a disproportionate influence over politics.

Nigel Farage, the ex-head of the Independence Party and now a talk show host on the LBC radio station, made the remarks Monday on while discussing whether Russian influence had aided Trump’s election in the wake of the first charges being brought against Trump administration officials.

