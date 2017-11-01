The Kurds, Trump, and the Decline of American Power

ed note–for those who may be new to or confused about the ‘Kurdish question’ that has recently reared its head in world affairs, please allow us a moment to give a brief outline as to what it is all about.

The powers that be–meaning Israel, the US, and the West–did not anticipate Russia stepping up to the plate in Syria in the manner that she did. After all, Russia stood by and (for strategic purposes) ‘allowed’ Iraq and Libya to be destroyed per Zion’s orders, exactly for the purpose of setting Syria up so that she could then step in and create the image that we are all witnessing today–Russia, Iran, and other players as saviors of mankind from the dangers of terrorism.