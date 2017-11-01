in Uncategorized 0 Words

Bibi Netanyahu said to ask Trump to allow Jonathan Pollard to immigrate to Israel

TIMES OF ISRAEL – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly asked US President Donald Trump to allow convicted spy Jonathan Pollard to immigrate to Israel.

The request, reported by Channel 2 news Tuesday, came in light of economic goodwill gestures that Israel agreed to provide the Palestinians at the White House’s behest last May. That package included, among other things, increasing the number of building permits given to Palestinians living in the Israeli-controlled Area C of the West Bank.

