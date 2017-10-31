With first charges, Mueller sends warning to Trump and his aides

Special counsel Robert Mueller has sent a warning to individuals in US President Donald Trump’s orbit: If they lie about contacts between the president’s campaign and Russians, they’ll end up on the wrong end of federal criminal charges.

ed note–keep in mind that despite the fact Manafort’s indictments do not deal with Russiagate per se, that nevertheless with the weight of so many charges being brought against him that this he is then susceptible to being pressured into perjuring himself on the stand as a material witness against Trump.