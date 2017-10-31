Is Russiagate dead? Paul Manafort & Kiev caught up in FBI dragnet, Kremlin not mentioned

ed note–a well written article, but the basic premise–or at least that part of it underscored in the title–is not likely. The fact that the indictments against Manafort deal with Ukraine rather than Russia will mean nothing to the average American whose understanding of it all can be summed up thus–‘Ukrainians, Russians, big deal…They’re all the same to me’.
What counts in this case is that one of Trump’s ‘buddies’ has come under indictment, further adding to the pressure against him while simultaneously adding to scandal fatigue on the part of the American people which Trump’s enemies are trying to kindle in the interests of having him removed from office.
continue reading
Advertisements