US destroys countries that give up their nuclear weapons: Analyst:An American writer and political commentator says the countries that want to be safe from Washington’s aggression must not give up their nuclear weapons, and that any nation that agrees to negotiate with the United States over these issues could be destroyed. E. Michael Jones, a writer, former professor, media commentator in Indiana and the current editor of the Culture Wars magazine, made the remarks in a phone interview with Press TV on Saturday.