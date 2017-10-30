in E. Michael Jones, Uncategorized 8 Words

US destroys countries that give up their nuclear weapons: Analyst:An American writer and political commentator says the countries that want to be safe from Washington’s aggression must not give up their nuclear weapons, and that any nation that agrees to negotiate with the United States over these issues could be destroyed. E. Michael Jones, a writer, former professor, media commentator in Indiana and the current editor of the Culture Wars magazine, made the remarks in a phone interview with Press TV on Saturday.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s