Trump ‘Russian collusion’ dossier triggered by website funded by Jewish GOP mega-donor

The Ugly Truth



Washington Free Beacon, supported by pro-Israel philanthropist Paul Singer, says it retained firm to do opposition research, but denies knowledge of file with damning allegations



ed note–for those unable/unwilling to do the very simple math on this one, please allow us to do it for you.

Please note the introductory statement to this piece that reads as follows–

‘A conservative website with strong ties both to the Republican establishment and funded by a prominent conservative Jewish billionaire who opposed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is responsible for triggering the investigation into Trump’s past that ultimately produced the dossier that alleged a compromised relationship between the president and the Kremlin.’

A few other notable quotables contained herein as well–