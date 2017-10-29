in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump ‘Russian collusion’ dossier triggered by website funded by Jewish GOP mega-donor

The Ugly Truth


Washington Free Beacon, supported by pro-Israel philanthropist Paul Singer, says it retained firm to do opposition research, but denies knowledge of file with damning allegations

ed note–for those unable/unwilling to do the very simple math on this one, please allow us to do it for you.

Please note the introductory statement to this piece that reads as follows–

‘A conservative website with strong ties both to the Republican establishment and funded by a prominent conservative Jewish billionaire who opposed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is responsible for triggering the investigation into Trump’s past that ultimately produced the dossier that alleged a compromised relationship between the president and the Kremlin.’

A few other notable quotables contained herein as well–

‘A billionaire hedge fund manager described as a GOP mega-donor, Singer is known for using his deep pockets for political influence and to push for policy change. He has donated millions of dollars…

View original post 1,233 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s