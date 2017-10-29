‘Silence does not equal consent’

Next–please note (and especially all you ‘Judeo–Christians’–yes, by definition that’s what you are–who run to the defense of the Judaic Torah as a ‘holy book’ everytime it is mentioned here in the disparaging yet honest light that it deserves) that our esteemed female Rabbi does indeed conclude that the story of Abraham and Sarah as related within the book of Genesis is indeed one in which Abraham has prostituted Sarah to Pharaoh, knowing all the while what a position such as this entails, in order that he be ‘well treated’ in exactly the same manner as takes place today with any pimp. Abraham–indeed as related by our esteemed female Rabbi–was rewarded by Pharaoh with ‘sheep, oxen, asses, male and female slaves, and camels’. Note how our esteemed female Rabbi then goes on to describe…