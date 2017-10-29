How They Do It– Israel paints fighter jet pink to raise breast cancer awareness while preventing cancer patients in Gaza from receiving treatment

ed note–keep in mind that it will be these same ‘compassionate’ fighter jets that will be used in any upcoming slaughter campaigns against innocent civilians in Gaza or wherever and no one (either in Israel or in ‘Greater Israel’–meaning those places around the world such as the US where love of Jews supercedes all else) will see anything amiss about any of it.

Keep in mind as well (particularly those of us in the sane world as we hold back our sense of shock that the Jewish state would stoop to such PR shenanigans) the fact that they know how stupid the goyim of the west are and therefore have every reason to assume that this latest strategy in putting pink lipstick on the pig known as the Jewish state will indeed succeed in what it is designed to do.