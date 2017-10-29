FLASHBACK – Why Hot, WASPy Chicks Love Jews

LA TIMES – Joel Stein – This is embarrassing to admit, but we thought you didn’t like us. So while we Jews were controlling the media, we tried to avoid putting actual Jewish characters in front of you. Seinfield, sure. But we made George Costanza Italian. We gave Craig Kilborn a talk show.

But now that you’ve spent about $200 million to laugh at Ben Stiller’s mega-Jewish parents dealing with his WASPy soon-to-be-in-laws in “Meet the Fockers,” we feel comfortable showing you our big Jewish selves. Philosemetism, which is so new we had to invent a word for it, has led to a whole new genre: Jewsploitation.