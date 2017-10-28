The Balfour Declaration Promised Lebanon and Jordan to the Jews Too

The Ugly Truth

ED NOTE – After the very first Zionist Congress in 1897, Theodor Herzl wrote in his diary: “At Basel, I founded the Jewish State. If I said this out loud today, I would be answered by universal laughter. Perhaps in five years, and certainly in fifty, everyone will realize it.” 1897-1947: 50 years. Exactly.

At the Zionist Congress of 1903, Max Nordau made another most remarkable prophecy: he spoke of the future world war, the peace conference that would be held afterwards where, with the help of Britain, a free Jewish Palestine would be created. How did they know?