The Balfour Declaration Promised Lebanon and Jordan to the Jews Too

ED NOTE – After the very first Zionist Congress in 1897, Theodor Herzl wrote in his diary: “At Basel, I founded the Jewish State. If I said this out loud today, I would be answered by universal laughter. Perhaps in five years, and certainly in fifty, everyone will realize it.” 1897-1947: 50 years. Exactly.
At the Zionist Congress of 1903, Max Nordau made another most remarkable prophecy: he spoke of the future world war, the peace conference that would be held afterwards where, with the help of Britain, a free Jewish Palestine would be created. How did they know?
We are given all sorts of reasons and causes for the break of WWI but we are rarely given the goal of it. Yes, there was the assassination of Franz Ferdinand, the rivalry between Germany and Britain, the desire of France to get back the territories of Alsace-Lorraine which Germany…
