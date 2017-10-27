Trump releases some, but not all, JFK assassination records

ed note–rest assured that Israel is indeed discussed as the primary culprit in those pages which Trump held back, and rest assured as well that he is planning on using them in reigning in Judea Inc, and especially Netanyahu.

Keep in mind as well the timing in all of this–Trump, Inc launched this attack on Hollywood–beginning with ‘Hurricane Harvey’–just a few weeks before the release of these documents. Anyone who has read the definitive word on Israel’s role in the assassination of both the Kennedy brothers, ‘Final Judgment’ by the irreplaceable Mike Piper knows how deeply involved KEY players in Hollywood were not only in the media-managed cover up of the slaying (s) but also in the planning and execution phases as well.