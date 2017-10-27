CHA-CHING…CIA Agents said to have visited Adam Lanza after he expressed interest in mass murder

ed note–no one should underestimate the importance of the release of these documents and particularly not at this time vis a vis Pres. Trump’s ‘calm before the storm’ statement of just a few weeks ago, coupled with the now tsunamic meltdown in Jollywood (otherwise known here as ‘Hurricane Harvey’) where various important characters of the Hebraic persuasion operating that den of thievery and espionage and working feverishly to see a new recalcitrant resident removed from office are now being subjected to the political, intelligence, and law enforcement resources of Trump, Inc.