Israel’s ‘Obsession’ with Christian/Islamic Conflict

‘Israel–like a hungry vulture perched high on a tree branch watching as two enemies below go at each other’s throats until their mutual destruction brings her an easy meal–is once again up to her old tricks in keeping the artificial Islamo-Christian war she helped produce on 9/11 at the very top of her agenda (…)’

‘The reason for the Jewish state demanding such a war take place between the Christian and Islamic worlds is a no-brainer as well, despite the appallingly-low number of persons aware of it these days. Zionism–in contravention to the high-minded rhetoric its supporters use in trying to ‘lipstick’ a pig to 1st place in a beauty contest is not an ideology limited simply to the affairs of some tiny sliver of land on the eastern shore…