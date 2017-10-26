A New Middle East? US President Trump unveils new peace plan

ed note–as we have explained here ad nauseum over the course of the last 2 years, this (among other items) best explains why there is this organized, concerted, and ‘bi-partisan’ opposition to Trump on the part of Judea, Inc–His plans to bring about an American imposed resolution to the Israeli/Palestinian situation. Yes, there have been other presidents in the past who talked longingly about being ‘da man’ credited by history with solving this seemingly intractable problem, but Judea, Inc always knew that when push came to shove, they could bring out the ‘big guns’ (usually some embarrassing or incriminating information) that would bring all such machinations to a screeching halt.