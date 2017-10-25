TRUMP IS WINNING THE BATTLE?

Boston Globe

Republicans are changing their opinions to accommodate Trump, polls show

With each battle President Trump picks on Twitter, the question often arises: Is this the outrageous attack that will alienate his voters? But Trump has not only continued to defy doomsayers, he has shown an ability to actually shape his supporters’ views.

It is one of the elements of his enduring strength despite his historically low poll numbers — a phenomenon that is bolstered by a conservative media that both amplifies and defends the president, experts said.

“The president commands a group of Americans that are outraged, but he’s the one who tells them where to direct that outrage,” said Evan Siegfried, a Republican political strategist.

The National Football League is a prominent recent example.

Advertisements