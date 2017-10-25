Congress: ‘Trump Won’t Implement Russia Sanctions—and He Won’t Tell Us Why’

ed note–now remember, this is a Congress owned whole-hog by Netanyahu and the Jewish lobby, and therefore its position on Russia is merely an extension/expression of Judea’s demands.

That being the case, it stands to reason then that it is only because of Israel’s demands vis a vis the downgrading of relations between the US and Russia that explains why Congress is doing everything in its power in achieving this, the sanctions route being the most obvious. Conversely, if it was suddenly in Israel’s interests to reverse course we would see a corresponding shift on Capital Hill.