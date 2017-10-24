Meet the Jew who wants America to bomb North Korea

Of all the Jews in the world, the one who controls the greatest firepower is not necessarily Binyamin Netanyahu or the current commander of Israel’s Air Force. It appears the distinction is held by the Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, General David Goldfein.

ed note–now WAAAAAAIIIITTT a minute here….Why, just a few weeks go, Jews of every conceivable stripe, skin, scale, whatever–spent the last shekel of whatever existed of their collective sanity over a piece written by former CIA counter terrorism expert Phil Giraldi where he asserted that American Jews are driving America into wars that are not in her interest. In addition to all the Judaic screeching, he was fired by the cowards at the American Conservative, even though he made his case intelligently, reasonably, and factually.