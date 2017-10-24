(Judaic) Psychological Warfare against Iran

The Ugly Truth

First, as we pointed out here weeks ago vis a vis the whole ‘Kurdish Kwestion’, Israel’s interest in Kurdish separatism does indeed reside in her plans of using the fractured lines of religious, cultural, and ethnic sectarianism as a means for causing Judaic murder, mayhem, and havoc in the region as attested by our esteemed Hebraic author’s own words, to wit–

‘Tehran’s Achilles heel is that the ethnic Persian power structure is based on an unstable and vulnerable majority using Shi’ite religio-fascism as its only political cement…This should be the starting point for actively engaging in a program of psychological warfare against the illegitimate nature of the Iranian unitary state. It is a veritable evil empire, with oppressed ethnic minorities making up almost half its population.’

