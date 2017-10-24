In NY synagogue, Saudi Royal and ex-Mossad chief debate Trump’s Iran approach to Iran

ed note–all those who reacted reflexively to Trump’s recent refusal to re-certify the terms of the JCPOA with all the typical pissing and moaning and the assertion that this just PROVES Trump is ‘owned by the Jews’ had/have no idea just what was/is really at stake with this agreement. No one calling themselves a ‘truther’ should see this deal as anything other than a Trojan Horse on the part of the ‘smarter elements’ within Judea, Inc to chew their way into the Iranian system and to rot it out from within, as evidenced by the words of ex-Mossad chief Halevy himself who said as much, to wit–