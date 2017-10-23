Trump proposal seeks not just peace between Israel and Palestinians but for the entire region

ed note–as we have explained here on occasions too numerous to recount here over the last 2 years, Trump’s plan for a ‘peace deal’ between the racist and rabid Jewish state and the Arabs it not based on him being a ‘nice guy’ who is trying to ‘do right’ by everyone involved. His posture on this issue is rooted in the interests of many powerful players behind him who recognize that a very dangerous crossroads has now arrived in terms of US standing in the region and that if the US does not do something–FAST–that Iran, Russia and other players are going to resolve the situation in a manner they see fit, leaving the US with not just egg on…