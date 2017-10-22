in Uncategorized 24 Words

Yehudi Arabia Finances Most of Israel’s Weapons Build-Up Against Iran

TUT Ed-note – Israel and Yehudi Arabia or Saudi Wahhabia, whatever you want to call it, are sisters and we can not repeat this enough.

The Ugly Truth

Saudi-Arabia-Jews

Ed-note – Israel and Yehudi Arabia or Saudi Wahhabia, whatever you want to call it, are sisters and we can not repeat this enough. Anything you see, hear, read about that abomination of a state is not rooted in Islam but is 666% kosher and deeply rooted in JUDAISM. Let me repeat this one more time: the official religion of the Zionist kingdom of Yehudi Arabia is Judaism, not Islam. Saudi Wahhabia was created by Britain, the first Yiddish Empire, for one purpose and one purpose only: to protect Israel from the Muslim world and nothing else. The holy land will not, will never be liberated for as long as Arabia is under Wahhabi-Jewish occupation. The day the House of Yahud/Saud falls, all the other Jewish dominoes will fall, the Holy Land and the world at large will also start their liberation process. It is Britain and America afterwards who …

View original post 312 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s