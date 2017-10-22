Trump set to release JFK assassination documents despite concerns from federal agencies

ed note–it is somewhere between doubtful and very doubtful that the ‘bombshell’ many are expecting to read about, ie. Israel’s involvement in both the planning and assassination of a sitting US President who was standing in the way of her developing nuclear weapons, as well as his insistence that the American Zionist Council–forerunner to today’s AIPAC be forced to comply with the legal provisions/requirements of FARA and thus register as the lobby of a foreign government–will be forthcoming in the soon to be released documents.