How They Do It– ‘Fighting Extremism and Bringing Back the Judaism I Love’

ed note–Upon initial exam of the title, the reader is left to expect that our esteemed Hebraic writer is about to dive into a discussion involving the inherently anti-Gentile characteristics of Judaism as it exists today and how–for the purpose of establishing peace and justice both in the Jewish state and in the world–this inherently racist, elitist and violent ideology that now holds a loaded nuclear weapon to the head of the entire world needs to go through a major rehab and transformation.