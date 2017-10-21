Two US options: Save itself or continue to destroy the world

Ed-Note – It has been clear for all who have eyes to see that the American Empire has been on a self destructing course for many years now. But that is no reason to panic or to mourn or any other kind of negative feelings. The American Empire is a not a case study: it is only fulfilling its destiny, the same destiny that all past Empires went thru. One only needs to go to a museum to see the vestige of what were once more brilliant empires and civilizations (Sumer, Babylon, Persia, Phoenicia, Egypt, Athens, Rome etc.) and be hit with the ugly truth. Empires/Civilizations, like humans, are mortal. They are born, the grow, they reach maximum expansion and power, they decline and then they die. In some cases, even their names vanish and they are only remembered in History books, if at all. All Empires die, all civilizations…