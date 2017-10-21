Naftali Bennett – This Is A War Of Good vs. Evil And Israel Will Prevail

BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS – In the battle between good and evil, “Israel is a force of good in this world,” said Minister of Education Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home).

Speaking to a select group of Christian media broadcasters , publishers, journalists and communicators , Bennett said, “There is one Jewish nation with 6.5 million Jews and this same state is surrounded by hundreds of millions of radical Islamists that want to annihilate us and you. Israel is at the forefront of the battle between the free world and radical Islam.