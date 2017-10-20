Tarantino sorry for not speaking out sooner about Weinstein

Tarantino is not ‘sorry’ about anything, other than the fact that this came to light and he got dragged into it as a material witness and now has to do the ‘mea culpa’ thing. Furthermore, as bad as the initial reports are, all can rest assured that Weinstein is guilty of doing a LOT MORE than what has so far been alleged. Furthermore, all can rest assured as well that Weinstein is just the tip of the Jiceberg and has only been sacrificed like a hog on a spit in the hopes that all interest in the real story of what goes on in Jollywood will die down once he is removed…