Netanyahu lobbies world powers to stem Iraqi Kurd setbacks

In an effort to prevent Iraqi Kurds’ lands from being overrun by Iraqi forces, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lobbies world leaders to support Kurdistan’s bid for independence.

ed note–Netanyahu–like any ‘good Jew’–doesn’t give a good god-damn about anyone, be they Kurds, Syrians, Lebanese, Americans, Brits, etc. As a ‘good Jew’ with deep spiritual roots in his homeland Jewpiter, which he and his fellow ‘good Jews’ consider to be the center of the Jewniverse, the only thing that matters are Jews, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, etc.

His ‘concern’ for the Kurds is rooted entirely in Israel’s desire to utilize the ‘Kurdish Kwestion’ as the means by which a new series of sectarian fires in the region can be lit in the aftermath of ISIS’ defeat by the Iranians, Russians, Syrians and Hezbollah, pure and simple, and all can rest assured that if/when it becomes profitable and expedient for Netanyahu & co…

