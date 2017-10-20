in Uncategorized 0 Words

Anger simmers as EU Parliament shoots down anti-­Semitism task-force

The Ugly Truth

some animals are more equal than others

While a taskforce dealing with racism and diversity in a general sense was established, Jewish leaders this week indicated that they believed such it would prove insufficient in dealing with Europe’s rise in anti-­Semitism.

OCDG: The very concept of “anti-semitism” is supremacist. The jews aren’t at all happy with being “lumped” in with all the Goyim in regards to “racism” and discrimination, oh no, they want to be above and beyond that with their own special brand of hatred.

While racism must be combated, it does not mean, however, that “creating a special framework for combating anti­-Semitism is not necessary. Anti­-Semitism is an abomination which has been around for a very long time. It has its specific roots and specific driving forces, not mention the horrible results it produced in Europe – more so than anywhere else,” said Stephan Kramer of the American Jewish Committee’s European Office on Anti­-Semitism.

OCDG:…

View original post 1,045 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s