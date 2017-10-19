Trump Betrays a U.S. Ally, Allowing Iran to Gain the Upper Hand

The U.S. president could be striving to stifle the Shi’ite Crescent that’s forming in the region, but all he wants to do is erase Obama’s landmark foreign policy
ed note–let’s be clear about a few things here–
our esteemed Hebraic author is not vexed about Trump betraying the Kurds whom he characterizes as ‘an ally’. Betrayal is as Judaic as Holy Communion is Catholic. They admire those who embrace treachery and who betray at the slightest whim. What they don’t like however is when they find themselves on the losing end of that ‘betrayal’ which is exactly what has our esteemed Hebraic author going through fits of Jepilepsy.
Trump strengthening Iran, either directly or indirectly, is being done to make Israel understand that without the US, the entire ‘Jewish state’ experiment is finished, and especially now that the Iranians and Russians have gained the upper hand in the region. As…
