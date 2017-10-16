in Uncategorized 0 Words

How They Do It– ‘Is Israel a racist state?’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–please pay close attention to the mechanics and maneuvers taking place within this little drama.

1. Note how our esteemed Hebraic lawmaker does not deal substantively with the specific charges of Israel being a racist and terrorist state, and for the simple reason that she knows she can’t. The facts are stacked against her, and so, in typical Judaic fashion, what does she do?

Plan A–Deflect, divert, re-direrct, swerve, parry, and elude.  This is how they ‘do it’ when confronted with the ugly truth. If indeed Israel were not at its very core the ‘racist’ and ‘terrorist’ entity as rightly charged by the PA, our esteemed Hebraic lawmaker would list item after item after item of counter-proof  showing how the charge was wrong. Instead, she does what Jews always do-engage in a campaign of projection, followed up by the typically Judaic business of lying, in this case, her completely…

