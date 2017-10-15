IRELAND – Jewish Population Rises by 30%, Much to Surprise of Locals

Ed-note – It is not long now when, like in America, public display of crosses and Christian symbols will be made illegal only to be replaced by giant Jewish menorahs. And guess who will carry the blame for all of this? That’s right, the Muslims.

The Prophet killers have declared a war to death against Christ (PBUH), his name, his legacy. They have been hard at work to remove all Christian symbols in what were once Christian countries, as if to erase their Christian memory. They have had some great success in countries such as the USA and the Church’s eldest daughter – France. But that is not enough. They now need to go to the next level without being discovered and have found the perfect cover for their crimes: the Muslims.