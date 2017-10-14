Joshua Was a Zionist Occupier

The Ugly Truth

ed note–My/our apologies to the readers ahead of time for being forced to wade through this cesspool of Judaic mental illness in order to get to the nugget that is found at the end, but even examining the madness one can see the nature of what we are up against here.

As our esteemed hebraic author makes very clear, indeed Zionism is as intrinsically tied to Judaism as flour is tied to wheat, as one is the direct byproduct of the other. Writhe and moan about it all you want, those of you out there trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, but the facts–at least as they appear in the writings of the Torah, are kristol clear on this matter.