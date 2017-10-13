Michel A Hoffman on the Occult aspects of the Stephen Paddock mass shooting. (Note Hoffman is examining this as an expert in the occult. He is not saying the event was a hoax.)

Research Leads and Notes on the

ROUTE 91 HARVEST MASSACRE

THE HAUNTING OF AMERICA

The map of our collective dream world is being perpetually redrawn

By Michael Hoffman • www.RevisionistHistory.org [Hoffman is the author of Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare]

Pacific Time “Ship me somewheres east of Suez, where the best is like the worst, Where there aren’t no Ten Commandments an’ a man can raise a thirst; For the temple-bells are callin’, an’ it’s there that I would be By the old Moulmein Pagoda, looking lazy at the sea; On the road to Mandalay.” — Rudyard Kipling, “Mandalay” ( Kipling was a Freemason Updated October 10 at 12:08 p.m.Pacific Time



Sin City gets back to business shortly after the mass murder of their fellow Americans: The Wall St. Journal reports, “…the mood on the Las Vegas Strip lifted as the week progressed. Monday evening (Oct. 2) was eerily quiet, with festive public displays such as the Fountains of Bellagio turned off out of respect for the victims. But by Thursday night (Oct. 5), boisterous crowds were back. Groups of revelers strolled with three-foot-tall daiquiris strapped to their necks. Scantily clad women in police costumes were handcuffing passersby, angling for paid photos. Beer pong tables were full at O’Shea’s Casino close to the Strip. Kevin Riley had been in town since Sunday, part of a two-week motorcycle excursion from Chicago to Los Angeles. Standing in front of the Bellagio fountains, the Australian marveled at how the Strip felt no different than other times he’s visited. “The way it came back the night after the event, that said, ‘Nothing’s going to dampen this town,’ Mr. Riley said.” (End quote from the Wall St. Journal). On Oct. 2 the NFL’s Monday Night Football extravaganza, with a stadium full of raucous fans, was played as usual and broadcast nationally less than 24 hours after the bloodbath.



Our colleague S.K. Bain notes that the Route 91 Harvest Massacre took place on October 1, with 91 days left in the year. The countdown has begun.

Contents:

1. The shooter’s father, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock II.

2. The shooter, Stephen Paddock

3. His live-in girlfriend: Marilou Danley

4. The Weirdness “Conspiracy theorists spread false information” — headline at snopes.com, heavily promoted by Google on October 5. Wall Street Journal headline: YouTube Tweaks Search Results as Las Vegas Conspiracy Theories Rise to Top The Wall Street Journal reports online Oct. 5 that YouTube (owned by Google), is falsifying (i.e. “tweaking”) search results — away from alternative sources and toward mainstream media (“authoritative”) sources, while associating conspiracy investigation with “hateful messages” and “misinformation.” Do you think this was all accomplished on his own?” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said in that same briefing on Wednesday (October 4). “Face value, you’ve got to make the assumption that he had to have some help at some point, and we want to ensure that that’s the answer. Maybe he’s a super guy, a superhero — not a hero. Super, I won’t use the word. Maybe he…was working out all this on his own. But it would be hard for me to believe that.” New York Times : “in that same briefing on Wednesday (October 4). “Face value,, and we want to ensure that that’s the answer. Maybe he’s a super guy, a superhero — not a hero. Super, I won’t use the word. Maybe he…was working out all this on his own. But it would be hard for me to believe that.” Script Change: It was reported for days after the shooting that a hotel security guard was shot by Paddock after Paddock committed the massacre, and that this encounter led to the perpetrator ending his mass murder spree. A host of media tales about what happened in connection with that post-massacre assault on the guard were retailed to the public by what Google’s YouTube terms “the more authoritative” media. But as of October 9, the official reason that the shooter halted his gunfire after ten minutes needs to be revised and a new official reason must be formulated because there has been a script change. Paddock is now said to have fired on the guard before the massacre. : It was reported for days after the shooting that a hotel security guard was shot by Paddock after Paddock committed the massacre, and that this encounter led to the perpetrator ending his mass murder spree. A host of media tales about what happened in connection with that post-massacre assault on the guard were retailed to the public by what Google’s YouTube terms “the more authoritative” media. But as of October 9, the official reason that the shooter halted his gunfire after ten minutes needs to be revised and a new official reason must be formulated becausePaddock is now said to have fired on the guard before the massacre. Los Angeles Times They (police) had credited (Jesus) Campos, who was shot in the leg, with stopping the 10-minute assault on the concert crowd by turning the gunman’s attention to the hotel hallway, where Campos was checking an alert for an open door in another guest’s room. But Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday (October 9) that Paddock shot Campos before his mass shooting — at 9:59 p.m. — and they now didn’t know why Paddock stopped his attack on the crowd… Investigators previously said that the security guard was shot after Paddock had already spent 10 minutes firing into the crowd of concertgoers gathered below the hotel. In a timeline released last week, investigators said Paddock had stopped firing at the concert across the street at 10:15 p.m., and the first police officers arrived on the floor at 10:17 p.m. and encountered the wounded Campos at 10:18 p.m., who directed the officers to Paddock’s suite. Police were not in a hurry to enter Paddock’s suite because the security guard’s arrival had halted the shooting, police implied in previously describing the timeline . Paddock had killed himself by the time officers entered the room, they said. In a news conference Wednesday (Oct. 4), Lombardo said it was his “assumption” that Paddock stopped his shooting spree because the gunman, using his spy cameras, “observed the security guard, and he was in fear that he was about to be breached, so he was doing everything possible to figure out how to escape at that point.” In another news conference last week, Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Campos “had notified his dispatch, which was absolutely critical to us, knowing the location, as well as advising the responding officers as they arrived.” But on Monday, the timeline changed. Mr. Campos was encountered by the suspect prior to his shooting to the outside world,” Lombardo said at a Monday news conference…A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to several follow-up questions from the Los Angeles Times seeking clarification on the new timeline. Charles “Sid” Heal, a retired Los Angeles County sheriff’s commander and tactical expert, said the new timeline “changes the whole perspective of the shooting.” [End quote from the Los Angeles Times] Obedient clones of the System were expected to believe the original timeline and not doubt it, because to do so renders one an evil “conspiracy theorist.” Now in the latest iteration, the Establishment media tells us not to believe the first timeline. All obedient Americans must believe the new timeline and discard the old timeline. Got that? Hup, two three, forward, march. In the days ahead our trustworthy news media and government officials will tell us more of what we are to believe and what we shouldn’t believe about the Route 91 Harvest massacre. However much the absolutely true script is completely reversed in the future, obey it without question if you don’t want to be branded as a conspiracy theorist. Washington Post online, Oct. 2, 5:10 p.m. Pacific: “After the shooting, officers found Stephen Paddock dead with 23 guns on the 32nd floor…” “23” and “32” are significant numbers. Las Vegas Review Journal, October 4, 2017: “The attack lasted between nine and 11 minutes…” October 2: “Police believe Paddock acted alone in executing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.” Less than a day after the atrocity, when a thorough investigation should just be starting, police are certain that Paddock acted alone and had no help whatsoever? How can they know this? On what basis can this clairvoyant conclusion be reached so soon, without the kind of massive investigation that would take days or weeks? Is a lone nut meme being implanted in our minds early, so that the meme will be fixed in the collective consciousness of the people and preempt our susceptibility to subsequent revelations that may demonstrate that the Route 91 Harvest Massacre involved more than one man who may have indeed had assistance or direction of some kind? The Script changes: “A twist in the investigation”– BBC News, October 5: Sheriff Lombardo was asked by a reporter if he thought Paddock had carried out the attack alone. Sheriff Lombardo was asked by a reporter if he thought Paddock had carried out the attack alone. “You’ve got to make the assumption he had to have some help at some point,’ the sheriff replied. ‘Maybe he’s a super guy, maybe he was working out all this on his own, but it would be hard for me to believe that.’ “The possibility that Paddock could have had an accomplice is a twist in the investigation. In the aftermath of the shooting officials described him as ‘a lone wolf’ and said he was ‘solely responsible for this heinous act.” none of those cameras were recording.” — The sheriff stated that “while there were two cameras on a room service cart outside Paddock’s room as well as the door peephole and inside the general family area of the hotel room,.” — Breitbart Ann Coulter, Oct. 4: “Who was the woman shouting, ‘YOU’RE ALL GOING TO DIE!’ right before the concert? Is any reporter interested in finding out? Probably a random crazy lady, but that’s not typical pre-concert behavior. “Why is it taking so long to find out if anyone else went into Paddock’s hotel room since he checked in last Thursday? I’m perfectly prepared to accept that he was the only one who entered that room, but can we see the surveillance video? “…The media’s idea of hard-hitting investigative reporting is to taunt gun-owners and white men. Making snarky political remarks is Job No. 1 of reporters.” ARLINGTON ROAD Jeff Bridges as Michael Faraday in “Arlington Road” Arlington Road scenario: In the movie “Arlington Road” (a “gripping contemporary thriller about the terrible truths that can hide behind everyday appearances”), Michael Faraday (Jeff Bridges) a man trying to prevent a catastrophic massacre in Washington D.C. — unknowingly delivers the bomb that detonates, causing a massacre that forever-after brands this innocent man as one of the most heinous terrorists in American history. The following hypothesis is pure conjecture: what if Stephen Paddock was not the shooter? What if he was only a fall guy? Instead, let’s propose a scenario akin to this: Paddock was somehow incapacitated in his hotel room while an expert marksman gunned down 58 people and wounded 500 in a mere “9 or 11” minutes. Then a gun was forcibly placed in Paddock’s hand, someone else pulled the trigger and he died by “suicide,” and entered hell’s gallery of demon-posssessed terrorists. On October 5 news.com.au (News Australia) reported that Eric Paddock wonders whether his brother actually committed the crime, or whether an impersonator was involved: “Eric said he hopes police find a ‘tumor in his (brother’s) head or something’ when they do an autopsy in order to explain what happened. ‘If they don’t, we’re all in trouble,’ he said. “I’m praying for at least some data points. Because otherwise, the bug in ‘Men In Black’ put on a Steve suit and went and did this. There’s no other rationalization.” (“The bug” is an alien and the main antagonist in the first “Men in Black film.” While on earth, he impersonates a human). Until we know more, all angles with some potential for having occurred, should be considered. Forgive my cynicism, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the forces in our own country who brought down the Twin Towers on 911 by controlled demolition, in order to instigate the invasion of Afghanistan, and provide an alibi for their eventual war on Iraq, killed and maimed hundreds of their fellow citizens in Las Vegas in order to seriously discredit and degrade the right of the American people to keep and bear military arms (not just guns for duck-hunting). The disarmament of the people, while the oligarchs retain their high-power weapons, or have guards who possess them on their behalf, is the hallmark of every police state Communist tyranny — from Russia under Lenin and Stalin, to China under Mao and Xi Jinping.

Benjamin Hoskins Paddock II





(“Bingo Bruce Ericksen”)

Ten Most Wanted by the FBI

a partial and episodic immunity from the Federal and local governments for his crimes. Benjamin Hoskins Paddock was not even required to serve out the remaining eleven years of the bank robbery sentence he had evaded by escaping from prison; nor was he punished for a subsequent bank robbery, or attempting, in Las Vegas, to kill an officer with his car — beyond serving several months in jail. Subsequent financial crimes years later, involving racketeering, also proved to have little consequence for the shooter’s father who, it can be said, seems to have lived a charmed life. What strikes this writer thus far, apart from occult synchronicities and symbolism (see section 4), is the biography of the shooter’s father, a Ten Most Wanted fugitive who enjoyedBenjamin Hoskins Paddock was not even required to serve out the remaining eleven years of the bank robbery sentence he had evaded by escaping from prison; nor was he punished for a subsequent bank robbery, or attempting,, to kill an officer with his car — beyond serving several months in jail. Subsequent financial crimes years later, involving racketeering, also proved to have little consequence for the shooter’s father who, it can be said, seems to have This is reminiscent of a contemporary A-list movie star who, in return for not publicizing his father’s role (of which the actor is well aware), as one of the riflemen who assassinated President Kennedy — can do no wrong in Hollywood. Like the famous movie star, Stephen Paddock seems to have lived a charmed life prior to allegedly machine-gunning the patrons of the Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Father of Stephen Paddock

The FBI Wanted Poster for Benjamin Hoskins Paddock stated that he “was an avid bridge player,” and “ had been “diagnosed as psychopathic, has carried firearms in commission of bank robberies” and “reportedly has suicidal tendencies and should be considered armed and very dangerous. Benjamin Hoskins Paddock II born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1926, and served in the Navy during World War II. His life of crime began with a 1946 conviction in Illinois on ten counts of auto theft and five counts of running a confidence game.



New York Times Oct. 4, p. A16: Married in Reno, Nev., in 1952 and fathered Stephen, before being imprisoned in 1953 for a fraudulent check scheme…When he got out in 1956, the Paddocks moved to Arizona and Stephen’s parents started going by different names: Benjamin became Patrick, and his wife, Irene, became Delores…

From the Eugene-Register Guard (Oregon) Sept. 15, 1978:

A Springfield bingo parlor manager arrested last week as a long-sought federal prison escapee was ordered to San Francisco to face a 1960 robbery charge. Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, 51, manager of The Bingo Centre at 612 Main St., received the order in an appearance before US Magistrate Michael Hogan in Eugene. Paddock is charged with the armed robbery of a San Francisco bank on June 4, 1969, about six months after this escape from a federal prison in Texas. Paddock — who had been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a 1960 conviction for bank robbery — was placed on the FBI’s “most wanted’ list after his 1969 escape. He lived in the Eugene- Springfield area for several years under the name Brice Werner Ericksen. He managed to escape detection by changing his appearance and avoiding contact with law enforcement agencies that might have resulted in fingerprinting, according to the FBI.

According to the Tucson Citizen Daily, April 27, 1971, the massacre shooter’s father was arrested in Las Vegas. At the time of the arrest Benjamin Hoskins Paddock attempted to run down an FBI agent in Las Vegas with his car.

Benjamin “Chromedome” Paddock

Ex-Tucsonian Makes FBI List Of 10 Most Wanted

By Gilbert T.Matthews

Tucson Citizen Daily, April 27, 1971

Known to his associates as “Chromedome,” “Old Baldy,” and “Big Daddy,” Benjamin Hoskins Paddock is Tucson’s contribution to the FBI’s list of 10 most-wanted fugitives. He made the list after escaping on Dec. 31, 1968, from the Federal Correctional Institution at La Tuna, Tex., where he was serving a 20-year sentence for robbing a Phoenix bank in 1960.

Paddock — alias Perry Archer, Benjamin J. Butler, Leo Genstein, Pat Paddock and Patrick Benjamin Paddock — hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

At the time of the robbery, Paddock lived in Tucson with his wife and four children. Neighbors said they couldn’t believe that the colorful businessman, then 34 years old, was involved in crime.

Paddock sold garbage disposal units here under the business name of Arizona Disposer “Chromedome” Co. He called himself “Big Daddy” in connection with a night club operation on North 1st Avenue.

Before selling the disposal units, he operated an East Broadway service station and also sold used cars. Although he was imprisoned for the…holdup of a branch of the Valley National Bank in Phoenix, Paddock also had been accused of two other bank robberies. Those charges were dropped after his conviction.

Palmer M. Baken Jr., agent in charge of the Phoenix FBI office described Paddock as being “A glib, smooth-talking man who is egotistical and arrogant.” (End quote from the Tucson Citizen Daily).

Shooter’s criminal father enjoyed relative immunity

serving merely a year for multiple bank robberies, attempting to run over a Federal officer and prison escape. He was not required to serve the remaining eleven years of his prison sentence. In other words he was rewarded for having escaped from prison! Here is his extensive rap sheet: Benjamin Hoskins Paddock was paroled circa 1979 after his capture,for multiple bank robberies, attempting to run over a Federal officer and prison escape.. In other words he was rewarded for having escaped from prison! Here is his extensive rap sheet: “Over an 18-month span in 1959 and 1960, Mr. Paddock hit two branches of the Valley National Bank in Phoenix — one of them twice — and made off with $25,000, according to The Arizona Republic, citing an indictment. Each time, the report said, he showed the teller a snub-nosed revolver tucked in his belt, and fled in a stolen car that he abandoned a few blocks away to switch to the family’s new Pontiac station wagon. “When the F.B.I. finally caught up with him at a gas station in downtown Las Vegas, he tried to flee, nearly ramming an agent, before an agent fired a bullet through his windshield. He surrendered unharmed. Mr. Paddock was convicted in 1961 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. But he escaped from the La Tuna federal penitentiary in Texas on New Year’s Eve 1968, and made his way to San Francisco, where he robbed another bank. In 1969, the F.B.I. placed him on its Most Wanted list…” (NY Times, Oct. 4, p. A16). For this long list of felonies he received several months in jail and was then paroled. His parole application was supported by the City Mayor and the County Commissioner.

“In 1987 Benjamin Hoskins Paddock was again arrested. He was charged with penalties amounting to $623,000 for racketeering. Circuit Judge George Goodrich reduced Paddock’s fine to $100,000 and no jail time.”

“Bingo Bruce Ericksen” died in Texas in January, 1998 at age 77. His live-in companion for the last ten years of his life had been Laurel Paulson, a woman he’d met in Eugene. (Cf. Eugene-Register Guard, Feb. 9, 1998).

Stephen Paddock

Their father was once on the FBI ten most wanted list. He was an escaped bank robber. Because of that, their father was rarely around for either son. “I was born on the run,” said Stephen Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock.

Property records show Stephen Paddock had homes in both Mesquite, Tex., andMesquite in Nevada.

After the shooting, Paddock was found dead by officers on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. “Over the last 12 months, Paddock bought 33 guns.” (Los Angeles Times, October 5). Paddock had stopped shooting on the crowd after approximately ten minutes. Los Angeles Times, October 5 : “Officers decided he was no longer an active shooter, and decided not to enter the room immediately…Officers blew down Paddock’s door at 11:20 p.m., 75 minutes after the shooting began.” In other words, the police left Paddock with an arsenal in his hotel room overlooking the dead and wounded victims and first responders for more than an hour, during which time he could have resumed his shooting at any moment. “Paddock used more than 10 suitcases to bring at least 23 weapons, mostly rifles, into his Mandalay Bay hotel room.” (Los Angeles Times, October 5). “Over the last 12 months, Paddock bought 33 guns…In the last year, Paddock had made chip purchases in Nevada casinos in excess of $10,000 a day…” (Los Angeles Times, October 5). “….Sheriff Lombardo…revealed Paddock had been gambling just hours before he began shooting.” (BBC News, Oct. 5).

Lockheed Martin, the defense giant , said that Paddock worked for them for three years in the 1980s. According to the Oct. 3 Wall Street Journal, in the 1970s Stephen Paddock was employed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“He was worth more than $2 million, relatives said. Before retiring, he made a small fortune from real estate deals and a business that he and (his brother) Eric Paddock sold off. …Eric Paddock…recalled one time when the entire family took over the top floor of the Atlantis at the casino’s expense…California records show that Paddock married a woman named Peggy Okamoto in 1985. They divorced in 1990 citing ‘irreconcilable differences.” (Washington Post online, October 2).

Marilou Danley

Police released a picture of Danley, 62, saying they were searching for her as a person of interest. They later said they she was out of the country, and has since been located and detained. Authorities called her a companion of Paddock. Authorities described Danley as a Filipina lady, 4 foot 11 inches tall and weighing 111 pounds. “In recent years, Danley had become his girlfriend, relatives said. Authorities said Danley was out of the country at the time of the shooting and was located in Tokyo. She is not considered a suspect. At one point, Danley worked as a high-limit hostess for Club Paradise, a rewards program in the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nev.” (Washington Post, Oct. 2).

Weirdness







The Route 91 Harvest Festival turned into a harvest of human beings. In pre-Christian nature religions humans were sacrificed to the dark gods during the autumn harvest. Another aspect of pagan propitiation of these gods is cult prostitution. Given the proliferation of Egyptian cult objects in “Sin City,” it may be likely that, together with the post-modernist animus toward Biblical morality, some Las Vegas harlots engage in qedeshah (cult prostitution, cf. Deut. 23:17), which historically has been part of the sex-and-sacrifice rites of certain pagan religions, and which continue to be regarded as a powerful means of invoking dark forces on earth.

Route 91 Harvest” was “powered by Sirius” (i.e. Sirius XM radio — no accusation of wrongdoing is being leveled against Sirius XM, or anyone associated with Sirius XM). According to advertisements, the “” was “” (i.e. Sirius XM radio — no accusation of wrongdoing is being leveled against Sirius XM, or anyone associated with Sirius XM).

Paddock (or someone) shot from the 32nd floor of the hotel. The 32nd degree in Freemasonry is among the highest.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the name “Paddock” is another word for a “familiar spirit in the shape of a toad.”

In Shakespeare’s Macbeth (act 1, scene 1), the three witches speak:

I come, Grimalkin

Paddock calls anon.

Fair is foul, and foul is fair,

Hover through the fog and filthy air.







In Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare and issues of our Revisionist Historynewsletter, we pointed to a civic magic that was beginning to be revealed publicly with no noticeable counter-reaction from the people. In the wake of the 9/11 Terror attacks, the mass open air occult process has increased dramatically, as the processing has increased. More than 30 million children safe in their mother’s wombs were subsequently ripped from them and tossed into Molech’s dumpsters with the assent of the US government and at least half of the American people. Every year the U.S. government “accidentally” kills hundreds of civilians in the Middle East and western Asia in “wars against terrorism” which sometimes terrorize civilians, and then act as a recruiting device for additional terrorists to fight against us. Terror and counter-terror, with no end in sight of the damage to innocent people. Satan is appearing in our midst with less and less of a disguise. His cloak is falling because in our programmed era he doesn’t require a cloak any longer. Satan is a murderer and a liar. Legalized murder and corporate media lies have never been more intense in these United States. With Satan rising, the mass murders outside the womb rise as well: 1949, Camden, N.J. 13 killed. Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, walks the streets of Camden killing random people.

Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, walks the streets of Camden killing random people. 1966, Austin 18 killed. Charles Whitman fires from a tower on the University of Texas campus.

Charles Whitman fires from a tower on the University of Texas campus. 1982, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. 13 killed. George Banks kills five of his children and eight other people.

George Banks kills five of his children and eight other people. 1984, San Ysidro, Calif. 21 killed. James Huberty enters a McDonald’s and begins shooting.

James Huberty enters a McDonald’s and begins shooting. 1986, Edmond, Okla. 14 killed. Postal worker Patrick Sherrill kills 14 people at his workplace.

Postal worker Patrick Sherrill kills 14 people at his workplace. 1990, Jacksonville, Fla. 10 killed. James Pough kills eight people after his car is repossessed. He killed two others earlier.

James Pough kills eight people after his car is repossessed. He killed two others earlier. 1991, Killeen, Tex. 23 killed. George Hennard drives his truck into a cafeteria and then opens fire.

George Hennard drives his truck into a cafeteria and then opens fire. 1999, Littleton, Colo. 13 killed. The shooting at Columbine High School was the deadliest school shooting to date.

The shooting at Columbine High School was the deadliest school shooting to date. 1999, Atlanta 12 killed. Mark Barton kills nine people at brokerage firms in Atlanta after having killed three relatives.

Mark Barton kills nine people at brokerage firms in Atlanta after having killed three relatives. 2005, Red Lake, Minn. 9 killed. Jeffrey Weise kills members of his family and then students at a local high school.

Jeffrey Weise kills members of his family and then students at a local high school. 2007, Blacksburg, Va. 32 killed at Virginia Tech by Seung-Hui Cho.

at Virginia Tech by Seung-Hui Cho. 2009, Fort Hood, Tex. 13 killed. Nidal Hasan kills 13 people at Fort Hood.

Nidal Hasan kills 13 people at Fort Hood. 2009, Binghamton, N.Y. 13 killed. Jiverly Wong murders 13 people at a small immigrant services center in southern New York.

Jiverly Wong murders 13 people at a small immigrant services center in southern New York. 2009, Geneva County, Ala. 10 killed. Michael McClendon kills 10 people, including a baby, in rural Alabama.

Michael McClendon kills 10 people, including a baby, in rural Alabama. 2012, Newtown, Conn. Adam Lanza’s rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary school results in the the murder of 20 children.

Adam Lanza’s rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary school results in the the murder of 20 children. 2012, Aurora, Colo. 12 killed. James Holmes kills a dozen people during a late-night movie screening.

James Holmes kills a dozen people during a late-night movie screening. 2013, Washington, D.C. 12 killed. Aaron Alexis kills a dozen people with a shotgun.

Aaron Alexis kills a dozen people with a shotgun. 2015, San Bernardino, Calif. 14 killed. Syed Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik kill more than a dozen people during a holiday party.

Syed Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik kill more than a dozen people during a holiday party. 2015, Roseburg, Ore. 9 killed. Chris Mercer kills nine in a shooting at a community college in Oregon.

Chris Mercer kills nine in a shooting at a community college in Oregon. 2015, Charleston, S.C. 9 killed. Dylann Roof attends a prayer meeting at a church in Charleston before opening fire.

Dylann Roof attends a prayer meeting at a church in Charleston before opening fire. 2016, Orlando 49 killed. Omar Mateen murders dozens at a “gay” nightclub in Orlando after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State.

Omar Mateen murders dozens at a “gay” nightclub in Orlando after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State. 2017, Las Vegas 58 killed. Stephen Paddock shoots at a concert crowd from a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip; the deadliest mass shooting in American history. In 1953 Arthur C. Clarke’s Childhood’s End prophesied the coming acceptance of the revelation of Satan’s quite ordinary corporeal presence among us. ______________________________ (Mr. Petty, of the “Heartbreakers,” eventually did pass away later on October 2, in the the heart-breaking aftermath of the massacre).

______________________________ Gun grabbers rising: October 2, 2017, 9:22 a.m Pacific time — a mere 11 hours after the first reports of shooting at 10:08 p.m. Pacific on October 1. After mass shootings in the U.S., the movement of those who seek to nullify the Bill of Rights as it relates to our Constitutional right to keep and bear arms, is always strengthened. Gun control = poor people control. Access to high-power firearms on the part of the wealthy, and of politicians, judges, lawyers and other well-connected big shots, or their privileged guards, will always be left intact. When President Obama was in office and pushing for disarming Americans, he was surrounded by as many as a dozen gunmen of the U.S. Secret Service. Implicit in this double-standard is the arrogant assumption on the part of the elite that, “I deserve gun protection but you don’t.” This is the unspoken factor that is missing from the self-righteous diatribes by the advocates of high-power firearms-prohibition. The Founding Fathers’ Bill of Rights attempted to level the playing field and overcome the old Babylonian legal system of one law for the powerful and another for everyone else. Leftists are determined to revive this Babylonian inequality while ignoring the massive indicators of cultural degeneracy which contribute to the loss of inhibitions and the breakdown of civilization, leading to the proliferation of mass murder. The decade of the 1950s, which many liberals despise as “racist and homophobic,” witnessed not a single mass shooting in America. Lastly, the mainstream media’s pompous purveyors of conformity will frown on our occult analyses and denounce them as “conspiracy theorizing.” These editors and reporters for the MSM would never dream of exploring occult correspondences in spectacular crimes. It is isn’t done, except with regard to Hollywood films. Thus, in the October 2 New York Times online, movie critic A.O. Scott approves of occult investigation — when it concerns fictional cinema; in his case the movie, “Blade Runner.” A.O. Scott: “Occult meanings” and “hidden clues” in America’s epidemic of mass shootings? It wouldn’t be politically correct to search for them. Establishment-approved conformists and media-certified good people believe official tales, and close their eyes and keep silent concerning anomalies in the script. Some of us, however, hear the cries of the dead for justice. Our eyes are open and we refuse to be silent.

Michael Hoffman is the author of Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare and the editor of the newsletter, Revisionist History.

______________