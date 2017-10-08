Trump’s Iran Ploy Could Isolate Washington, Implicate Netanyahu and Divide American Jewry

The Ugly Truth

By de-certifying the nuclear deal with no factual basis, Trump would cast the fanatic regime in Tehran as innocent victim and Israel as the aggressor

ed note–several very important items to consider here, and particularly for all those ‘experts’ out there who are now going through the all-too-predictable epileptic fits over the possibility that Trump may ‘de-certify’ the JCPOA.

1. Our esteemed Hebraic author makes clear in the very title of this piece that what Trump is planning to do (if indeed he goes through with it) is a ‘ploy’. A ploy, according to Websters, is defined thus–

‘A ruse, subterfuge, wile, gambit.’

In other words, an application of ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’…