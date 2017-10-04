in Uncategorized 0 Words

Las Vegas Strip shooter prescribed powerful psychiatric meds prior to rampage

The Ugly Truth

This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozen ...

ed note–as we counseled here immediately after the news of this became known, all serious ‘truthers’ should withhold their pre-programmed, Pavlovian reactions by not beginning a chirping campaign where themes such as ‘hoax’ or ‘false flag’ are recklessly thrown around as the final verdict on this event until more details become known.

It is rather interesting to note that NONE of the big media outlets owned lock stick and barrel by Judea, Inc are reporting on this very important fact dealing with the massacre, but are instead focusing all discussion on ‘gun control’ and the girlfriend of Paddock. 

View original post 561 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s