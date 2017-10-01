“Herzl Is Modern Day Moses”, Proclaims Netanyahu at Zionist Celebration

The Ugly Truth

“Then Hashem said to Moshe, ‘Set out from here, you and the people that you have brought up from the land of Egypt, to the land of which I swore to Avraham, Yitzchak, and Yaakov, saying, “To your offspring will I give it.’” Exodus 33:1 (The Israel Bible™)



ed note–3 important items here–

1. Netanyahu’s clear reference to the Torah as the basis for the creation of the Jewish state. For those who make the idiotic and baseless claim (made famous these days by the ‘good rabbis’ of Neturei Karta and True Torah Jews) that the creation of the Jewish state runs ‘contrary’ to the teachings and commandments of the Torah, all we have to say is, ‘read’em and weep’–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18