Erdogan claims (correctly) that Mossad played a role in Iraqi Kurdistan’s independence vote

ed note–no one should underestimate the shock waves that are planned to emanate from this latest development, and the manner by which Israel stands to benefit from it all.

Please remember that the policy paper ‘Clean Break’ written in 1996 for Mr. Armageddon himself, Bibi Netanyahu, by many of the same Neo-cons who engineered not only the 9/11 attacks, but as well, America’s response to those attacks, i.e. the invasion & destruction of Iraq, the unleashing of the ‘Arab Spring’ and subsequent ‘follow up’ operations showcased by ISIL, ISIS, etc, that wrought havoc across countries such as Libya and Syria that had decidedly anti-Israel regimes, all had/have as their common denominator the planned destabilization of the Middle East as a preparatory step towards the creation of ‘Greater Israel’.