Drawing Attention to the Plight of Jewish ‘Bastards,’ Israel’s Own Untouchables

The Ugly Truth

Jews born out of incest or adultery are labeled ‘mamzers’ by religious law, meaning they can only marry another mamzer or a convert. A new exhibit in Jerusalem seeks to shine a light on this ‘terrible injustice’

ed note–a few things to consider here, not merely the backwardness of the groupthink that makes such demands, and the injustice heaped upon the innocent by such protocols, but rather what the geo-political implications are for such items.

1. The religio-philosophical origins of this backwards protocol is the Judaic law governing the ‘sins of the father’, specifically thus from the book of Deuteronomy–

‘I, the LORD your God, am a jealous God, avenging myself for the iniquity of the fathers on their children unto the third and the fourth generations…’