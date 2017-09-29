“The Wars Of The Jews”, Part II – Israel presents replica Arch of Titus to UNESCO

ED-NOTE – They chose a replica of the Arch of Titus to prove THE link between the Jews and Jerusalem. They could have chosen something else, but no, they took THE symbol of the “Wars of the Jews” against Athens-Rome-Edom-Christianity, in one word: the West. And it is no accident. The “Wars of the Jews” against us have never ceased though they took a different form. Learning from their mistakes, they understood the best course of action was to live and wage war ‘by way of deception’, thru infiltration and subversion and that strategy has proven to be the right one. They gave up trying to fight Rome/Christian Europe/the West in a fair fight out in the open as they did 2000 years ago. Instead, they got us and are still getting us to destroy ourselves with our own hands and with a smile on our face.