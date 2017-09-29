in Uncategorized 0 Words

The Mossad’s role in the Kurdish Independence movement

'Israeli flags won’t save you': Erdogan threatens Iraqi Kurds with famine over referendum

IF AMERICANS KNEW – Israeli strategists have long wished to balkanize the Middle East to make it easier for Israel to dominate the region. These efforts to break up the surrounding nations into smaller units were described by Moshe Sharett in the 1950s, by Yinon Oded in the 1980s, and more recently by the neocons in the Clean Break document. 

Since dismembering Iraq has long been desired, it is no surprise to learn of Israel’s role in assisting the Kurdish independence movement. CONTINUE READING

