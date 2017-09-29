How They Do It– ‘I support Palestinian rights, and I’m fed up with the anti-Jewish conspiracy theories’

ed note–Chock full o’ goodies, as we like to say here.
First, a few primers before we get into dissecting our esteemed Hebraic author’s verbal black magic–
‘By way of deception, we shall make war’ is not the motto of ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah, the KKK, the ‘alt-right’, nor was it ever incorporated into any of the protocols–no pun intended–of Adolf Hitler’s 3rd Reich. It is not the motto of Russia’s intelligence services, nor that of Iran, Syria, or China.
It is the motto of Israel and her sabotage/subterfuge agency known as Mossad, who utilizes lying and disinformational witchcraft in the same manner that a prostitute uses the feminine hardware with which she was born in plying her trade. And remember that deception comes in all sorts of forms. There is the deliberate, over-the-top lie which is as aurally and olfactorily unmistakable as someone belching in a small room after eating…
View original post 2,036 more words
Advertisements