Official report finds death of AMIA prosecutor Alberto Nisman was murder, not suicide

ed note–As it is in many cases, the answer to this riddle is to be found in the questions that remain unanswered rather than in the fiction that is presented as fact.

Israel and all her criminal supporters the world over have maintained that the bombing of the Jewish community center in 1994 was Hezbollah, hands down, no questions asked, case closed. The ‘proof’ they have used in stitching together this implausible narrative has been thin at best, but a more accurate description would be anorexic. The weightier evidence points to–drum role please–Israel, surprise, surprise, who, in the interests of further painting Iran as the ‘danger to world peace’ that has been the daily screech/kvetch now since February of 1979, blew up the building herself in one of her made to order false flag operations.