in Uncategorized 0 Words

Official report finds death of AMIA prosecutor Alberto Nisman was murder, not suicide

The Ugly Truth

ed note–As it is in many cases, the answer to this riddle is to be found in the questions that remain unanswered rather than in the fiction that is presented as fact.

Israel and all her criminal supporters the world over have maintained that the bombing of the Jewish community center in 1994 was Hezbollah, hands down, no questions asked, case closed. The ‘proof’ they have used in stitching together this implausible narrative has been thin at best, but a more accurate description would be anorexic. The weightier evidence points to–drum role please–Israel, surprise, surprise, who, in the interests of further painting Iran as the ‘danger to world peace’ that has been the daily screech/kvetch now since February of 1979, blew up the building herself in one of her made to order false flag operations.

Nisman was of the Hebraic persuasion and enjoyed all sorts of cozy relationships with his…

View original post 835 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s