Trump to Netanyahu: ‘Good Chance’ for Peace Between Israel and the Palestinians

Netanyahu tells U.S. president he wants to address the ‘terrible’ Iranian nuclear deal while Trump changes the subject to talk about ‘peace’ with the Palestinians
ed note–as we have discussed here many, many times, Trump’s stated goal of resolving the situation between Judea, Inc and those unfortunate souls who find themselves living in too-close proximity to her and her radioactive nature can be summed up thus–At this particular point in time, it is in the interests of the US to impose a ‘Pax Americana’ upon the situation in the Middle East before other regional players, including Russia, Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah, fill the vacuum with their own ‘final solution’ to this seemingly intractable problem.
Having said this, no one should make the mistake of thinking then that Trump’s ‘peace’ talk is just ‘business as usual’ and cut from the same cloth as similar platitudes that have made the airwaves during…
View original post 730 more words
Advertisements