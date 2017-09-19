Trump to Netanyahu: ‘Good Chance’ for Peace Between Israel and the Palestinians

ed note–as we have discussed here many, many times, Trump’s stated goal of resolving the situation between Judea, Inc and those unfortunate souls who find themselves living in too-close proximity to her and her radioactive nature can be summed up thus–At this particular point in time, it is in the interests of the US to impose a ‘Pax Americana’ upon the situation in the Middle East before other regional players, including Russia, Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah, fill the vacuum with their own ‘final solution’ to this seemingly intractable problem.