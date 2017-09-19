Must Read–Netanyahu is Setting up Israel Up as the Fall Guy for U.S.-Iran Clash

1. Note how our esteemed Hebraic author frames the sub-title, as if there were ANY FREAKING DOUBT WHATSOFREAKINGEVER that indeed it was Judea, Inc that pushed RELENTLESSLY AND BEGINNING A MERE MICROSECOND AFTER THE 9/11 ATTACKS for Iraq’s destruction. The record is there and the various names and characters making up the minyan who indeed pushed RELENTLESSLY for Iraq’s destruction is now part of the public record and anyone claiming otherwise is either a fool or a liar.