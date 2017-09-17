in Uncategorized 0 Words

In brief call with Jewish groups, Trump condemns those who spread ‘anti-Semitism’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–once again, CHA-CHING! Judea, Inc scores YET ANOTHER GOAL in its unrelenting war against Gentiledom and in this case, due entirely to the willful assistance proffered by various groups, but most importantly, the idiots in Charlottesville last month and their idiotic antics of parading around in their Neo-Nazi regalia, their white sheets and pointed white hats and the Rambo wannabes with the AR-15s, locked and loaded and ready for business–who gave organized Jewish interests all the ammo they needed in putting enormous pressure on Trump to come groveling before them in compliant, prostrate, defeated supplication.

CHA-CHING!

And remember as well that if/when the day comes that Trump finds himself worn out and cries uncle in this regard and we then find ourselves in the middle of some new war that Judea, Inc demands, including one with a nuclear armed Russia, that we can thank all those who thought it…

View original post 1,054 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s