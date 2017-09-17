In brief call with Jewish groups, Trump condemns those who spread ‘anti-Semitism’

ed note–once again, CHA-CHING! Judea, Inc scores YET ANOTHER GOAL in its unrelenting war against Gentiledom and in this case, due entirely to the willful assistance proffered by various groups, but most importantly, the idiots in Charlottesville last month and their idiotic antics of parading around in their Neo-Nazi regalia, their white sheets and pointed white hats and the Rambo wannabes with the AR-15s, locked and loaded and ready for business–who gave organized Jewish interests all the ammo they needed in putting enormous pressure on Trump to come groveling before them in compliant, prostrate, defeated supplication.